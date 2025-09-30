Newborn baby’s dramatic arrival caught on camera outside hospital

A baby girl in Texas made her grand entrance in dramatic fashion.

Angelica Martinez gave birth to her daughter Kamilah just as her husband pulled their car up to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center entrance. A hospital surveillance camera caught the event on tape.

“Two blocks away from the hospital, [Martinez] started having big contractions,” Martinez’s husband, Luis Mendoza, recalled in a statement released by the Methodist Health System. “The baby’s head started coming out, and I reached out to make sure she didn’t come out.”

But Kamilah couldn’t wait long, and once Mendoza parked their SUV, he jumped out to his wife’s side and delivered their baby himself.

Methodist Health System said over 20 doctors, nurses and staff members, including the hospital’s president, met the family outside on Sept. 2 to help.

“Dad was the hero of the day,” Carrie Urista, a nurse manager and hospital front desk volunteer, said. “He had already lifted the baby up and laid her on Mommy’s tummy.”

According to Methodist Health System, Martinez and baby Kamilah were later transferred to the hospital’s labor and delivery unit for further care before they were released. Kamilah is doing well and back home with her parents and two older sisters, who are 10 and 16.

“We are very, very grateful that everything turned out well,” Martinez said in another statement. “Thanks be to God and that we now have with us our princess Kamilah.”