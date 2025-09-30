The im-possum-ible rescue

A possum in harm’s way was saved from possibly not just playing possum.

According to the Shawnee Police Department in Kansas, one particular nocturnal critter found itself trapped inside a home’s fireplace.

“Officer Satterfield recently rescued an opossum that had gotten stuck inside a citizen’s fireplace,” Shawnee PD writes in an Instagram post. “The little one was safely released without any injuries from the adventure.”

Perhaps the possum was practicing going down the chimney for Christmas. Who knows, maybe the office had actually rescued Santa Claws.