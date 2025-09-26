9/25 Sports Brief

Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. shows mercurial side with TD, bobbled pass against Seahawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. soared above a defensive back, snagged the ball at the high point and pulled it down for a key touchdown in Arizona’s comeback attempt. The Cardinals’ second-year receiver didn’t celebrate, opting instead to kneel with an arm over the front of his helmet before jogging off the field. After the first half he had, Harrison seemed more relieved than excited about pulling down a highlight-reel touchdown. Harrison caught a touchdown pass and had a pair of key catches on Arizona’s final drive, but also bobbled a pass that led to a first-half interception in the Cardinals’ 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

Ryder Cup will start with a bang: Bryson DeChambeau in the opening group with fiery Jon Rahm

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Ryder Cup is ready to roar at Bethpage Black and that shouldn’t be too difficult on the spectators. The matches get underway on Friday with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the opening foursomes session against fiery Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. DeChambeau says the idea is to send a message. That’s what U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has done by sending out his most entertaining and energetic twosome on a course with a reputation for a rowdy gallery. And then add President Donald Trump into the mix and it should be quite a loud start to the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup matchups for the opening session at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau will be leading off in foursomes for the Americans at the Ryder Cup on Friday. Europe counters with the equally fiery Jon Rahm, who has never lost a foursomes match. DeChambeau will have Justin Thomas as his partner in the opening match at Bethpage Black. Rahm is with Tyrrell Hatton again. They were sent off first two years ago in Rome. The other matchups are Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, and Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers celebrate 12th NL West title in last 13 seasons

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have celebrated their 12th NL West title in 13 years, and Clayton Kershaw reflected on his last division championship after an 8-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Kershaw, an 11-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner, plans to retire at the end of the postseason. Los Angeles has reached 90 wins for the 12th straight full season and will play in a wild card series for the first time since 2022. Manager Dave Roberts has led the team to the playoffs in all 10 years of his tenure. The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions.

Tigers and Guardians tied atop AL Central with 3 games left

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians are both 86-73 and tied atop the American League’s Central Division with three games remaining. The last time the division was remotely close after 159 games was in 2014, when the Tigers had a two-game lead on the Kansas City Royals. The last time the AL Central was tied at this point was 2006 when the Tigers and Minnesota Twins had 95-64 records. The Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday night and go into Boston in control of their own destiny. Even though the Guardians were unable to sweep the Tigers for the second time in less than two weeks, they still got what they wanted by taking two out of three games. Cleveland hosts Texas beginning Friday.

Lakers coach JJ Redick received extension ahead of full season of LeBron James-Luka Doncic pairing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers know head coach JJ Redick will be a part of their future going forward, and plan to give superstar forward LeBron James every chance to do the same. General manager Rob Pelinka said Redick received a contract extension this summer after the 41-year-old completed his first season leading the Lakers, who went 50-32 to finish third in the Western Conference and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in a first-round playoff series. Getting Redick to sign a new deal after superstar point guard Luka Doncic agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension through 2028 in August leaves James as the last piece of the Lakers’ headlining trio without certainty after this season after picking up his $52.6 million player option in June.

Tigers beat Guardians 4-2 to end 8-game skid and move back into tie for AL Central lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jahmai Jones led off the game with a home run and the Detroit Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak, beating Cleveland 4-2 on Thursday night to move back into a tie with the Guardians for the AL Central lead. Detroit and Cleveland are 86-73 with three games left to play. The Guardians hold the tiebreaker after going 8-5 in the season series. The Tigers head to Boston, where the Red Sox have a one-game lead for the AL’s second wild card. The Guardians will host Texas, which has lost nine of 10. Wenceel Pérez and Riley Greene also homered off Cleveland starter Parker Messick (3-1). Brant Hurter (4-3) got the win, and Will Vest picked up his 22nd save in 29 opportunities.

Pride and excitement as Africa hosts road cycling world championships for the first time

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — African cyclists have been gearing up for the road world championships in Rwanda, the first time it has been held on their continent. Ronald Yiga and his Fun Cycling Club in Uganda see this as a chance to compete alongside their idols and elevate the sport in their region. The event is expected to attract 7,000 visitors and a global TV audience. Rwanda has invested heavily in cycling, aiming to inspire young talent and boost tourism. However, the country’s sporting ambitions also face criticism over alleged human rights abuses and political controversies.

Umpires take away Tyler Gilbert’s glove after White Sox reliever gets checked for sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Gilbert’s glove was taken away by umpires who found it too sticky when the Chicago White Sox reliever entered Thursday night’s game against the New York Yankees. With the White Sox leading 3-1 in the fifth inning, Gilbert was summoned from the bullpen to replace starter Davis Martin at Yankee Stadium. Second base umpire Phil Cuzzi performed a routine inspection for illegal substances before Gilbert reached the pitcher’s mound. Crew chief Dan Bellino, working at third, also took a look and decided something wasn’t right. Gilbert’s glove was confiscated, but the left-hander was permitted to pitch with a different one.