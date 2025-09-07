9/06 Sports Brief

Gramatica’s kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier’s seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nico Gramatica hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired and South Florida stunned No. 13 Florida 18-16 to give the Bulls consecutive wins against ranked opponents to start the season. Gramatica missed a 58-yarder with 2:52 remaining but got a chance to redeem himself after Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett spit at a South Florida player on the Bulls’ next possession. Bett was ejected with a little more than 2 minutes to play, and the Bulls got 15 yards and an automatic first down to spark an 87-yard drive. It was the latest setback for embattled Florida coach Billy Napier, whose team is 1-1 for the fourth consecutive year.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is back on the proverbial hot seat after an 18-16 home loss to South Florida. Napier raved about his team’s character and composure heading into his fourth season in Gainesville. Yet the 13th-ranked Gators melted down in nearly every way possible while losing to the Bulls in the Swamp. No one should be surprised if that was Napier’s last game at Florida Field. After all, he dropped to 20-20 overall, including 14-7 at home, and has consecutive road games upcoming against No. 3 LSU and No. 5 Miami. Lose both and Florida could make a change during its first off week.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto came close to a no-hitter at Camden Yards, only to allow a home run to Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday. That sparked a four-run rally in the ninth inning, leading the Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Dodgers have now lost five straight games, missing a chance to widen their lead in the NL West. The Orioles, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.’s record-breaking game, pulled off what has to be considered their win of the year. Yamamoto, who had 10 strikeouts, was relieved after Holliday’s homer.

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has outplayed Amanda Anisimova to win the U.S. Open final 6-3, 7-6 (3) and become the first woman to win the tournament’s trophy in consecutive years since Serena Williams more than a decade ago. The victory Saturday allowed the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to pick up the fourth Grand Slam title of her career, all on hard courts. She also avoided becoming the first woman to lose three major finals in a single season since Justine Henin in 2006. Sabalenka is a 27-year-old from Belarus who was the runner-up at the Australian Open and the French Open. At Wimbledon, she was eliminated by Anisimova.

NEW YORK (AP) — Davey Johnson, an All-Star second baseman who won the World Series twice with the Baltimore Orioles as a player and managed the New York Mets to the title in 1986 has died. He was 82. Longtime Mets public relations representative Jay Horwitz says Johnson’s wife informed him of his death after a long illness. Johnson was at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, when he died. Johnson played 13 major league seasons with Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia and the Chicago Cubs from 1965-78 and won the Gold Glove three times. He managed the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals during a span from 1984-2013.

Week 2 in college football had some seriously one-sided scores. There were seven games decided by at least 60 points, the most on a single day in exactly 11 years. These were halftime scores from Saturday afternoon: Minnesota led Northwestern State 59-0, Florida State led East Texas A&M 49-0 and Texas Tech led Kent State 48-0. According to Stats LLC, that made Saturday the first day since Sept. 10, 2016, that three major college football teams had leads of 48 or more points by halftime on the same day. And the routs kept coming.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Bryant Wesco Jr. caught two second-half touchdown passes from Cade Klubnik, Adam Randall ran for 112 yards and a score, and No. 8 Clemson survived a scare from Troy, overcoming a 16-0 deficit to win 27-16. The Tigers were 31-point favorites according to BetMGM Sportsbook but trailed 16-0 midway through the second quarter and 16-3 at halftime. Then they outscored the Trojans 24-0 after the break. Randall ran for a 1-yard TD to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Moments later, Clemson capitalized on an interception when Klubnik connected with Wesco for a 26-yard touchdown.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Michigan 24-13. Mateer is a Washington State transfer who was playing in his first marquee game for the Sooners. He passed for 270 yards and ran for 74. Oklahoma got a much-needed signature win for coach Brent Venables. Deion Burks caught seven passes for 101 yards and Jaren Kanak added five catches for 69 yards for the Sooners. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled for Michigan, completing 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards. Justice Haynes ran for 125 yards for the Wolverines.

Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators’ loss to USF is biggest surprise

Chaos gave way to calm, mostly, in The Associated Press Top 25. A week after four losses by top-10 teams set off a rankings shuffle that kept only three teams in their same spots, Saturday was marked by blowouts and a couple notable upsets with Mississippi State beating No. 12 Arizona State 24-20 and South Florida knocking off No. 13 Florida 18-16 on the road. No. 1 Ohio State, a 70-0 winner over Grambling, was among four AP Top 25 teams to score 70 points against overmatched opponents, and three other teams hung 60.