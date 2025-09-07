Northwest College Football

No. 6 Oregon routs Oklahoma State 69-3 for Cowboys’ biggest loss under Gundy

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dante Moore threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Dakorien Moore ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass, and No. 6 Oregon routed Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday. The loss was the biggest loss for the Cowboys (1-1) in Mike Gundy’s 20-year tenure as coach. Nine players scored for Oregon (2-0), which had 631 yards in total offense. The Ducks had two interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter. On Oregon’s second play of the game, Noah Whittington took off for a 59-yard TD run to give the Ducks a 7-0 lead. It was the longest run of his career.

Jonah Coleman sets career high with 5 rushing touchdowns, Washington trounces UC Davis

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman rushed for a career-high five touchdowns as Washington beat UC Davis 63-10. Coleman tied the modern program record set by Corey Dillon (1996 vs. UCLA) and Hugh McElhenny (1950 vs. Washington State) on a 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter. Ervin Daily set the school’s all-time mark with seven rushing touchdowns against Whitman in 1919. Coleman, who had rushed for three touchdowns in a game twice previously in his collegiate career, bested that total before halftime. Coleman had 15 carries for 111 yards, his seventh career 100-yard rushing game at Washington.

Jaxon Potter throws 3 TD passes to lead Washington State over San Diego State 36-13

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaxon Potter threw three touchdown passes to lead Washington State to a 36-13 victory over San Diego State. Potter sandwiched a pair of 3-yard scoring tosses to tight end Trey Leckner around Jack Stevens’ 49-yard field goal and a safety by the defense to put the Cougars (2-0) up 19-7 at halftime. Potter connected with Leon Neal Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown and a 26-7 lead early in the third quarter and Stevens made it 29 unanswered points with a 42-yard field goal for a 22-point advantage. Julian Dugger scored on a 3-yard run to cap the scoring with 2:48 left to play. Jayden Denegal finished with 133 yards on 15-for-30 passing for San Diego State (1-1).

Lynch kicks 43-yard FG with 29 seconds left, late pick-6 helps Fresno State beat Oregon State 36-27

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Lynch has kicked three fourth-quarter field goals, including a 43-yarder with 29 seconds left, to help Fresno State beat Oregon State 36-27 on Saturday. Oregon State regained the lead when Maalik Murphy threw his fourth touchdown pass, but his two-point conversion failed. Jakari Embry then intercepted a pass and ran 45 yards for a touchdown to seal the win for Fresno State. E.J. Warner completed 13 of 18 passes for 121 yards and added a 30-yard touchdown run. Oregon State outgained Fresno State in total yardage but failed on all four two-point conversion attempts.