State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Lower Sugarloaf Fire

Chelan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Lower Sugarloaf Fire located in Chelan County, near the city of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 4, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Brandon Asher, Chelan County Fire District 8 and Fire Chief Kelly O’Brien, Chelan County Fire District 3.

The Lower Sugarloaf Fire started on September 1, 2025, at approximately 9:21 a.m. This fire is estimated at 6300 acres and growing. It is burning in brush and timber and is threatening homes and infrastructure. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the Lower Sugarloaf Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 6 strike teams to aid in containment efforts. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

