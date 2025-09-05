Memorial Service will be held for Wahkiacus Fire Chief Brad Knowland on Sunday 9/07

On this Sunday, the 7th, a memorial service will be held for Wahkiacus Fire Chief Brad Knowland, who tragically passed away in his fire district on August 5, 2025.

A procession of emergency vehicles will leave the Lyle School just after 9 am, traveling down Highway 14 and then turning onto Highway 142 to Klickitat at a slow pace. The procession is anticipated to arrive in Klickitat at approximately 9:35 am. It will then proceed to the Wahkiacus Fire Station, where the memorial service will begin at 11 am (12 Mill Rd, Wahkiacus, WA).

Please be aware that the procession will be moving slowly. The public is welcome to find a spot along the route early and pay their respects as the procession passes, and/ or attend the service at the fire station.