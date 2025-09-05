Defending champion Eagles edge Cowboys 24-20 in wild, lightning-delayed NFL season opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts rushed for two touchdowns for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who lost their hot-tempered star defender for spitting on Dak Prescott, then withstood a rare weather delay to beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 early Friday in a wild start to the NFL season. The Eagles led 24-20 with 4:44 left in the third quarter when the game was delayed 65 minutes because of lightning in the area. The game ended at 12:18 a.m. Hurts wore out a defense without Micah Parsons on TD runs of 4 and 8 yards — no legal tush push needed. Jalen Carter headed right back inside only moments after the championship banner was unveiled for spitting on Prescott.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter apologized after he was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott moments after the Eagles’ pregame Super Bowl championship celebration. Carter was tossed for for unsportsmanlike conduct six seconds into Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory in the lightning-delayed NFL opener that ended early Friday. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive. Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back. Carter apologized after the game.