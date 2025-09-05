Eugene Couple Arrested and Charged With Sex Trafficking

EUGENE, Ore.— Anthony D’Montrez Crawford (Crawford), 29, and Kaytlynn Ann Crawford a/k/a Alderman (Alderman), 27, of Eugene, Oregon, have been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with violations of sex trafficking of children by force, fraud, or coercion, transportation for prostitution, persuading or coercing to travel to engage in prostitution, use of an interstate facility to induce or coerce a minor to engage in prostitution, transportation of a minor for prostitution, and conspiracy.

According to the criminal complaint, Crawford forced individuals to engage in prostitution in the Eugene and Springfield area. Crawford advertised online for sexual services, coordinated prices and services with customers, rented hotel rooms for prostitution, and collected money from the victims through intimidation, threats of violence, and actual violence. Crawford also transported victims using rental cars to other cities, including Portland, to engage in these services.

Alderman facilitated Crawford’s sex trafficking criminal venture. Alderman opened a car rental account and rented vehicles for Crawford, allowed hotel bills to be paid with her bank card, and allowed payments from customers to be received through a CashApp account in her name.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Seattle rescued a minor victim who was forced to engage in prostitution there as well as in Portland and the Eugene and Springfield area. An adult victim was also identified as being forced to engage in prostitution in Portland and the Eugene and Springfield area.

Crawford and Alderman made their first appearances in federal court today. Crawford was ordered detained pending further court proceedings. Alderman was released pending further court proceedings.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Huynh is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

If you or someone you know are victims of human trafficking or have information about a potential human trafficking situation, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip on the NHTRC website.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

