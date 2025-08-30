8/30 Sports Brief

Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate early in the fourth quarter, Ohio State got a couple of key stops in the red zone and the third-ranked Buckeyes opened the defense of their national championship with a 14-7 victory over top-ranked Texas. It was the fourth time the No. 1 team in the AP preseason poll has met the previous season’s national champion in the opener. The defending champ has won the last three. Arch Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Longhorns.

Florida State stuns No. 8 Alabama 31-17, delivering blow to Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — New quarterback Tommy Castellanos led a punishing rushing attack for Florida State with 78 yards and a touchdown as the Seminoles stunned No. 8 Alabama 31-17, ending the Crimson Tide’s streak of 23 straight wins in season openers. Coming off a 2-10 season, Florida State handed a crushing setback to Alabama, which was viewed as a College Football Playoff contender under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Students and fans swarmed the field at Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the upset by the Seminoles, who were 13 1/2-point underdogs according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Florida State was physical from the start, racking up 230 rushing yards and averaging 4.7 yards per carry

Garrett Nussmeier leads No. 9 LSU’s rally for 17-10 season-opening win at No. 4 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Trey’Dez Green in the fourth quarter, and No. 9 LSU rallied to beat fourth-ranked Clemson 17-10 Saturday night for its first season-opening win since 2019 when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. Nussmeier, who eclipsed 4,000 yards passing in his first year as a starter in 2024 after biding his time behind Jaylen Daniels, got better as game wore on throwing for 134 of his 230 yards in the second half while leading two touchdown drives. Caden Durham ran for 74 yards and a touchdown for LSU.

No. 17 Kansas State dodges upset-minded FCS North Dakota 38-35 on last-minute TD

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Joe Jackson with 42 seconds left and No. 17 Kansas State escaped with a 38-35 victory over FCS opponent North Dakota on Saturday night. Kansas State avoided becoming the first ranked team to lose two games in August in the history of the poll, and also dodged its first 0-2 start since coaching great Bill Snyder’s first season in 1989. The Wildcats opened last week with a 24-21 loss to Iowa State in Dublin. North Dakota — playing its its first game under coach Eric Schmidt — missed a chance to become the seventh FCS school to beat a ranked team. The Fighting Hawks took a 35-31 lead on Sawyer Seidl’s 20-yard run with 4:19 left.

Germany guard Schröder is targeted by racial abuse during EuroBasket game

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Germany captain Dennis Schröder faced racial abuse during his team’s 107-88 victory over Lithuania at EuroBasket, and one fan was banned from attending the rest of the tournament by FIBA officials. The German Basketball Association says two people were identified as the alleged perpetrators of the abuse and they were subsequently ejected from the arena in Tampere, Finland, on Saturday. Later, FIBA officials said one fan was identified by video and will not be permitted to attend the rest of the event. Schröder, a Sacramento Kings guard, scored a game-high 26 points to lead world champion Germany to a third win as many group games.

Get ready for Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka at the US Open. It’s been 6 years since their first matchup

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have set up a high-profile showdown between two past title winners in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Their meeting Monday, with a quarterfinal berth at stake, is a rematch from 2019, when Gauff was a 15-year-old making her main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows. Osaka won that one and consoled a teary Gauff on the sideline. Osaka advanced to her first fourth-round match at any major since the 2021 Australian Open by eliminating No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday. Gauff made it that far at the U.S. Open for the fourth consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 28 Magdalena Frech.

Jelena Ostapenko apologizes on social media for what she said to Taylor Townsend at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko has apologized on social media for telling Taylor Townsend she had “no education” after losing to her at the U.S. Open earlier in the week. Ostapenko wrote Saturday that she intended to call out Townsend for what Ostapenko perceived as poor tennis etiquette. Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, is from Latvia. She said in a post Saturday that English is not her native language but understands how what she said to Townsend on Wednesday could have offended many people.

Relief for Amorim as Man United grabs stoppage-time winner with Fernandes penalty

Ruben Amorim has experienced another roller-coaster of emotions as Manchester United manager as Bruno Fernandes converted a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 3-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League and maybe keep his coach in a job. Amorim was under massive pressure after an embarrassing English League Cup defeat in midweek. He couldn’t even watch as Fernandes slotted the spot kick home in the seventh minute of added-on time at Old Trafford. Chelsea gained from some contentious refereeing calls in a 2-0 win over west London neighbor Fulham. One of the three 100% records in the Premier League disappeared when Tottenham lost 1-0 to Bournemouth. Leeds and Newcastle drew 0-0 in the late game.

Jannik Sinner drops a set in a US Open win and then reminds folks that he’s not a machine

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has overcome some lapses to take his U.S. Open title defense to the fourth round with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 27 Denis Shapovalov. Sinner got broken for the first time in Week 1 of the U.S. Open, then dropped a set in the tournament for the first time since last year’s quarterfinals. Later, he fell behind in the third set Saturday. Sinner stretched his hard-court Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches, a run that includes championships at the U.S. Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025.