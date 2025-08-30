Care to pair your meal with a selection of H2O?

Along with a wine list, this restaurant is now offering a water list.

According to CNN, La Popote in northern England will provide diners with a curated selection of still and sparkling water bottles. The cheapest costs about $6.70, while the most expensive will set you back close to $26 per bottle.

La Popote chef and co-founder Joseph Rawlins was introduced to the idea of a restaurant water list from Doran Binder, described as a “water sommelier.” While Rawlins initially dismissed the prospect as “ridiculous,” he changed his mind after Binder invited him to a “water bar” tasting session.

“It was mind-blowing,” Rawlins says.

Much like wine, Rawlins found that different waters paired well with different foods. Additionally, he believes a water list offers “another dimension” to the restaurant experience, since “a lot of people are drinking less now.”

“There are more and more people who don’t drink alcohol, like me,” Binder says. “I’m a massive foodie and when I go to a restaurant they can’t wait to throw a wine menu in front of my nose, which will never be of interest to me. But put a water menu in front of me and now you’ve opened up a whole new revenue stream.”

By the way, you can still get basic tap water for free.