NW College Football

No. 7 Oregon routs Montana State 59-13 in the season opener

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dante Moore started at quarterback for No. 7 Oregon and threw for 213 yards with three touchdowns, and the Ducks routed FCS power Montana State 59-13 in the opener for both teams Saturday. It was widely assumed that Moore — Dillon Gabriel’s understudy last season — would be the Ducks’ quarterback this season but coach Dan Lanning did not publicly name a starter before the first game. The defending Big Ten champion Ducks built a 38-3 lead by halftime. Justin Lamson, who spent the last two seasons at Stanford, threw for 198 yards for Montana State. The defending Big Sky champion Bobcats are trying to replace star quarterback Tommy Mellott after falling to North Dakota State last season in the FCS title game.