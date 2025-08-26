Maybe it needed a ride: Cow hoofs it on Illinois road

This is why traffic wasn’t moo-ving recently in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, a cow was spotted wandering a local road, creating a “rather unusual traffic hazard.”

“It was soon determined that the cow had made a break for freedom after escaping from a stock trailer while its owner was parked at a nearby gas station,” the Sheriff’s Office writes in a Facebook post.

Thanks to help from local police and cattlemen, the road turned into a scene from Red Dead Redemption as the cow was captured by lasso.

“Teamwork isn’t just for catching criminals; sometimes it’s for catching cows!” the post concludes.