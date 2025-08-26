In a world we must defend, please don’t litter

If you want to be the very best, like no one ever was, you can start by not wasting food and properly disposing of your trash.

That’s apparently not what happened during a recent Pokémon promotion held at McDonald’s locations in Japan, which offered exclusive cards in Happy Meals.

This led to “some customers purchasing large quantities of Pokémon for the purpose of reselling, which has led to congestion and confusion in and around our stores, as well as the abandonment and disposal of ordered food,” McDonald’s Japan says in a statement.

“McDonald’s does not tolerate the purchase of Happy Meals for the purpose of resale, or the abandonment or disposal of food,” the statement continues. “This incident clearly violates our long-held philosophy of ‘providing a fun dining experience for children and families’ and our stance as a restaurant, and we sincerely acknowledge that our response was inadequate.”

We can only imagine how Professor Oak feels.