Talk about a diamond in the rough

Sure, you could spend three months’ salary on an engagement ring, or you could spend weeks searching through the dirt for a diamond yourself.

Micherre Fox, of New York City, opted for the latter when she decided to take a trip to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas and stumbled upon a 2.3-carat white diamond.

As reported by the Arkansas State Parks website, Fox was determined to find a diamond on her own for her engagement ring before booking the trip.

“I was willing to go anywhere in the world to make that happen,” Fox says. “I researched, and it turned out that the only place in the world to do it was right in our backyard, in Arkansas!”

On the final day of her weekslong visit, Fox noticed something glistening in the ground. While she at first thought it might be a spiderweb, upon closer inspection, she realized that she’d found what she was looking for.

“Having never seen an actual diamond in my hands, I didn’t know for sure, but it was the most ‘diamond-y diamond’ I had seen,” Fox says.

When Fox’s find was confirmed at the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, she “got on my knees and cried, then started laughing.”

Hopefully after all that trouble, Fox will still say “yes” when her partner pops the question.