8/25 Sports Brief

Venus Williams’ pain-free return to Grand Slam tennis means more to her than a US Open loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams has lost her first Grand Slam match in two years in three sets. The 45-year-old Williams was eliminated at the U.S. Open by 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 on Monday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams was the oldest singles player at the hard-court tournament since Renee Richards in 1981. She won two of her seven major singles championships at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But this was just Williams’ fourth singles match since she returned to the tour last month after 16 months away from competition.

Caitlin Clark becomes a Nike signature athlete with shoe coming out next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark is Nike’s newest signature athlete, expanding the athletic wear company’s partnership with the WNBA star. Nike has revealed a new logo of interlocking Cs to represent the Indiana Fever player. Clark’s first signature shoe and apparel collection will debut next year. Her logo collection will launch on Oct. 1. A T-shirt in the Fever’s colors of yellow and navy blue will come out a month earlier. Clark has had a huge impact in women’s basketball ratings and attendance over the last few years, dating from her time setting the NCAA all-time scoring record at Iowa.

Browns trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders, where he’ll back up Geno Smith

Kenny Pickett is on the move again. The Browns traded Pickett to Las Vegas on Monday night for a fifth-round draft pick in 2026. The move gives the Raiders a proven backup quarterback and clears the way for two rookies to back up Joe Flacco in Cleveland. It’s the third time in less than 18 months that Pickett has been traded. He was the 20th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft and started 24 games in two seasons for the Steelers before being dealt to Philadelphia in 2024. Pickett will back up Geno Smith in Las Vegas after Aidan O’Connell broke his right wrist on Saturday.

Terry McLaurin and the Commanders agree on a 3-year extension worth $96 million, AP source says

The Washington Commanders and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. McLaurin initially did not report to training camp and then landed on the physically unable to perform list once he reported. McLaurin turns 30 in September and was going into the final year of his contract. The 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving five seasons in a row and fell just 81 short as a rookie when he missed time because of injury.

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals reach agreement on 1-year deal worth $30 million, AP sources say

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on a new one-year contract, ending his hold-in. Hendrickson will receive a $14 million raise, bringing his salary to $30 million for the season, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the contract. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season. Hendrickson missed the first seven days of training camp, incurring $350,000 in fines. Last season, he led the league with 17 1/2 sacks. The Bengals hope to improve their defense under new coordinator Al Golden. With Hendrickson signed, Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons remains in a contract dispute.

Angels manager Ron Washington recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington says he’s recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery. It’s the first time he has publicly addressed the health issues that have sidelined him since late June. Washington had surgery June 30. He was around the team Monday for the first time since then, but isn’t returning to manage this season. Washington, at 73 the oldest manager in the majors, was last in the dugout for a game on June 19 against the New York Yankees. He experienced shortness of breath and appearing fatigued toward the end of that four-game series in New York.

Eagles seek a repeat behind Barkley and Hurts while Mahomes and the Chiefs aim to bounce back

Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are built for a repeat championship. Can they do it? That’s one of the top storylines entering the 2025 season. The first of 272 regular-season games features the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sept. 4. The Chargers and Chiefs face off in Brazil the next night, one of seven games that’ll be played on international soil. All of it leads to Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.

Guardians’ frustrations boil over as they are shut out for 3rd straight game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians have been shut out for the third straight game. And frustrations boiled over in Cleveland’s dugout during Monday night’s 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the first time the Guardians have been blanked three straight times since 1991. That team lost 105 games. Manager Steven Vogt says “everyone’s frustrated” on his team, and pitcher Tanner Bibee entered the dugout yelling in the fourth inning. The Guardians managed just two singles against the Rays. Cleveland was making a run at an AL wild-card spot before what is now a six-game losing streak.

Desmond Watson, the heaviest player in NFL history, will be released by Tampa Bay, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The heaviest player in NFL history may not get a chance to play in the league. Desmond Watson will be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deadline for roster cuts is Tuesday. Watson, who played at Florida, was signed after going undrafted in April. He weighed 464 pounds at the school’s pro day and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft but didn’t get a chance to practice with the team because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.