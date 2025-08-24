The future is here: Woman scans arm tattoo to buy Red Bull

While Red Bull gives you wings, this person’s tattoo gives you Red Bull. Well, sort of.

Dew, of Switzerland, has a tattoo on her arm of a bar code the corresponds with the famed energy drink. That means when Dew is buying a Red Bull from a store, she can just scan her arm and the sale will go through.

Speaking to People, Dew says that the tattoo is “pretty easily scannable.” She adds that her family and most of her friends are supportive of the tattoo, though some think it’s “a bit insane.”

Perhaps the most insane part, though, is that Red Bull isn’t even Dew’s go-to beverage.

“I like Red Bull a lot, [though] I do admit [it’s] not my favorite energy drink,” Dew says. “However, Red Bull is quite silly and I thought this tattoo is silly, so why not?”