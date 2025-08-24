The baa-ster of its fate: Sheep tours Chicago after escaping slaughterhouse

A sheep in Chicago decided to change its destiny.

According to CBS News, the sheep was spotted running around the Windy City’s West Loop neighborhood after escaping a local slaughterhouse.

Witnesses reported watching butchers trying to catch the escapee, with one telling CBS News, “The butcher was like hiding behind the car to like sneak up behind it.”

Eventually the sheep was corralled by Chicago Animal Care and Control, and transferred to the nonprofit organization Chicago Chicken Rescue.

“He was at a slaughterhouse in Chicago, and managed to escape and find his way to the main administrative office, and then smashed through a glass window and ended up roaming the streets of Chicago,” says Chicago Chicken Rescue co-founder Christina Zelano. “So we’re looking for a home for the sheep, a more permanent home, on a farm that has other sheep.”

If you’re looking for a sign to change the course of your life, here you go.