8/24 Sports Brief

Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for first PGA Tour title and FedEx Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood ends a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour. He won the Tour Championship for his first tour title to capture the FedEx Cup and its $10 million reward. Fleetwood got plenty of help at the start when Patrick Cantlay began bogey-double bogey and could never catch up. Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out-of-bounds and still was a threat until a tee shot into the water ended his hopes on the 15th. Fleetwood shot 68 and won by three over Cantlay and Russell Henley. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley tied for seventh.

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz get the American men off to a strong start at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a larger contingent of Americans in the U.S. Open men’s bracket than at any time in the past quarter-century. Might be the best crop in nearly that long, too, and two of the leaders — Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton — got the tournament started on Sunday with dominant performances. Shelton is the No. 6 seed and twice a Grand Slam semifinalist and needed just 2 hours, 7 minutes to get past qualifier Ignacio Buse of Peru 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Fritz is the No. 4 seed and was the runner-up to Jannik Sinner at Flushing Meadows a year ago. He needed about 10 fewer minutes to move on with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory over yet another U.S. man, Emilio Nava.

Brewers pay tribute to longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker in star-studded pregame ceremony

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker’s Hall of Fame broadcasting career began only after the Milwaukee Brewers initially hired him as a scout. Former Brewers owner and MLB Commissioner Bud Selig relayed that story Sunday during a pregame ceremony celebrating the life of the man who spent 54 seasons broadcasting Brewers games. Uecker died Jan. 16 at the age of 90. The star-studded celebration was hosted by former NBC broadcast partner Bob Costas and featured Hall of Famers George Brett, Ted Simmons and Robin Yount as well as Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

Trump says he’ll be at Ryder Cup and he thinks captain Keegan Bradley should play

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s coming to the Ryder Cup. And he thinks U.S. captain Keegan Bradley should be playing in the Sept. 26-28 matches against Europe. Trump posted on his social media site that he would be at Bethpage Black for the opening round. The Ryder Cup already is the most flag-waving, raucous event in golf. It has gone up a notch this time because of the venue. Bethpage Black on New York’s Long Island is notorious for having the rowdiest fans. Bradley is debating whether he should be the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson wins at home in CPKC Women’s Open

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian star Brooke Henderson won her second CPKC Women’s Open title Sunday, beating playing partner Minjee Lee by a stroke for her first victory in more than 2 1/2 years. Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under 269. Lee, the Australian player ranked fourth in the world, had a 68. Henderson broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee’s 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead. Also the 2018 champion at Wascana in Saskatchewan, the 27-year-old Henderson won her 14th LPGA Tour title and first since January 2023. She’s from Smith Falls, Ontario.

Shilo Sanders waived by the Buccaneers, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilo Sanders was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, less than 24 hours after he was ejected from a game for throwing a punch, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced its cuts. Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, was battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in Tampa Bay’s 23-19 loss to Buffalo. The Buccaneers could still add Sanders to the practice squad if he doesn’t get claimed off waivers by another team.

Vikings sign QB Carson Wentz to back up J.J. McCarthy, send Sam Howell to the Eagles

Carson Wentz is back in the NFL and Sam Howell is on the move again. The Minnesota Vikings have signed Wentz to back up quarterback J.J. McCarthy and traded Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-rounder to Minnesota for Howell and a 2027 sixth-rounder. Wentz, who spent last season backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in 2016. He finished third in NFL MVP voting the following season but tore his ACL in December and watched Nick Foles lead Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory.

Ryan Blaney is the NASCAR driver to beat after a win at Daytona and a 6th straight top-10 finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney closed NASCAR’s regular season with a flurry, winning at Daytona International Speedway and moving into fourth in the Cup Series standings heading into the playoffs. He will open the postseason next week at Darlington Raceway three points behind Denny Hamlin and six shy of co-leaders William Byron and Kyle Larson. And Blaney might just be the favorite to win it all. The 31-year-old Blaney notched his sixth consecutive top-10 finish with his Daytona victory. This one was special because he made up 12 spots over the final two laps and had his parents on hand to watch.