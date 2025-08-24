Taiwan shuts out Nevada 7-0 to win its first Little League World Series title since 1996

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Lin Chin-Tse retired the first 13 batters he faced and allowed just one hit in five innings as Taiwan beat Nevada 7-0 in the Little League World Series championship Sunday, ending a 29-year title drought for the Taiwanese. Taiwan won its first LLWS since 1996, although its 18 titles are the most of any country beside the United States, including five straight from 1977 to 1981. Lin, a 5-foot-8 right hander, also hit a bases-clearing triple in Taiwan’s five-run fifth inning. Nevada was appearing in its first championship game.