Some Pig: Hog found at high school following bday party escape

We can see why someone might want to ditch school to go to a party, but why would anybody want to escape a party to go to a school?

To answer that question is to get into the mind of a pig. According to the Evanston RoundTable in Illinois, a hog had wriggled free from a child’s birthday party and ended up running around the grounds of the local Evanston Township High School.

School staff alerted the police, who were able to catch the pig and transfer it to the Evanston Animal Shelter. People from the birthday party had apparently attempted to retrieve it from the shelter, though because they are not the owners, nor is it legal to keep a pig in Evanston, the animal is staying put for now.

In the meantime, shelter Executive Director Vicky Pasenko has named the pig Wilbur, presumably after the protagonist of Charlotte’s Web, and is keeping him fed with apples.

Wilbur will remain in the shelter until a suitable home is found. No spiderweb messages are required.