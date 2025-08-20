‘Tis the season to be biking

Santa Claus famously travels by sleigh, but a trio of “elves” will be using a different means of transportation.

According to The Associated Press, citing Germany’s dpa news agency, three postal workers from the festively named town of St. Nikolaus, Germany, are embarking on a bike ride to Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland, to deliver letters written to Santa.

The journey spans about 1,860 miles, and will travel through Denmark and Sweden before arriving in Finland. The trio expects to reach their destination in about two weeks.

Your move, Rudolph.