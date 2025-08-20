8/20 Sports Brief

CFP committee adding weight to games against strong opponents, limit reward for beating weak foes

The College Football Playoff selection committee announced it will place more emphasis on strength of schedule when determining the 12-team field. The schedule strength metric has been adjusted to apply greater weight to games against strong opponents. An additional metric known as record strength has been added to the analysis to go beyond a team’s schedule strength to assess how a team performed against that schedule. The metric rewards teams defeating high-quality opponents while minimizing the penalty for losing to such a team. There will be minimal reward for defeating a lower-quality opponent and greater penalty for losing to one.

Cruiserweight Jake Paul and lightweight Gervonta Davis announce they will fight on Nov. 14

ATLANTA (AP) — YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and undefeated WBA world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis have agreed to fight on Nov. 14 in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix, which announced the planned fight on Wednesday, are billing it as a bout to determine the future face of boxing. Davis would be the first star boxer in his prime to face Paul, the online celebrity who has become one of the highest-paid combat sports athletes despite never fighting an elite opponent. It’s unclear how this fight can be held competitively, because Paul typically weighs more than 200 pounds in the ring, while Davis is a 135-pound champion.

Scottie Scheffler doesn’t like comparisons to Tiger Woods. But Tiger inspired him

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler doesn’t like the comparisons to Tiger Woods. He believes Woods stands alone in golf for inspiring so many players. Scheffler was one of them. On the eve of the Tour Championship, he tells about the only time he played with Woods. They were 11 shots behind going into the final round of the 2020 Masters and neither had a chance to win. Scheffler says Woods brought great intensity to the first hole. He says it taught him to pour everything into every shot and every round. Scheffler says that’s what helped him reach No. 1 in golf.

Managers miffed at offshore sports betting on Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — At least a couple of offshore bookmakers are offering odds on games at the Little League World Series. Team managers, and Little League itself, are not pleased. In news conferences throughout the Little League World Series, U.S. team managers have voiced their displeasure with gambling on their games — players at the tournament top out at 12 years old. Little League International also released a statement last week denouncing sports betting on youth competition.

Swiatek and Ruud meet defending champs Errani and Vavassori in US Open mixed doubles final

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud will play defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori on Wednesday night for the U.S. Open mixed doubles title and $1 million. Swiatek and Ruud, the No. 3 seeds, beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 3-5, 5-3, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker in the first semifinal, in what was probably the best match of an event that was overhauled this year. Errani and Vavassori then beat Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2. After a short break, the finalists would be back on the court to wrap up an event that was completed over two days, well before singles play starts Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2026 schedule shake-up: New street race, Chicagoland’s return, and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has announced its 2026 schedule, featuring a new street course in San Diego and the return of Chicagoland Speedway. The All-Star race moves to Dover, Delaware, and the season will conclude at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The schedule, released Wednesday, includes two off weekends and runs from February to November. The season kicks off with the Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium on February 1, followed by the Daytona 500 on February 15. Chicagoland reopens after a six-year break, and the San Diego event will take place on a military base. NASCAR has dropped the Chicago street race and will not return to Mexico City.

10 House Democrats ask NCAA about plans to protect women as ways to pay college athletes increase

Ten Democratic U.S. House members have asked the NCAA about its plans to protect female athletes’ interests. They are concerned that most NIL and revenue-sharing payments go to male athletes. In a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker, the lawmakers noted that Title IX guidance on NIL payments was rescinded during President Donald Trump’s administration. They want answers to questions about equitable payment distribution and support for women’s sports. The NCAA did not directly address these questions but urged support for the “SCORE Act,” which aims to protect athletes’ rights. The NCAA says its investment in women’s sports has increased recently.

Suarez scores twice, Inter Miami overcomes Messi’s absence to beat Tigres 2-1 in Leagues Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Luis Suarez scored twice on penalty kicks and Inter Miami overcame Lionel Messi’s absence to beat Tigres UANL from Mexico 2-1 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal Wednesday night. After leading his team to victory over the LA Galaxy, Messi did not train ahead of the game Wednesday. Suarez converted his first penalty after Jordi Alba’s cross hit the arm of sliding Tigres defender Javier Aquino. Ángel Correa scored for Tigres, slicing through the defense for the equalizer. Then, the ball once again hit Aquino’s arm in the box and Suarez scored the winner from the penalty spot.

49ers trade for Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to acquire receiver Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs. The teams will swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2027. The trade, announced Wednesday, depends on Moore passing a physical. Moore, drafted by Kansas City in 2022, has struggled with injuries and performance. He had 43 catches for 494 yards and one touchdown in 36 games. The 49ers need healthy receivers, with several players, including Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, dealing with injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan also mentioned that Demarcus Robinson faces a suspension.