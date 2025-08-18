8/17 Sports Brief

Reds end Brewers’ franchise-record, 14-game winning streak on Hays’ bases-loaded hit in the 10th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Hays’ single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday, ending the Brewers’ franchise-record winning streak at 14 games. Milwaukee had barely pulled out the previous two games in Cincinnati for its longest streak ever in one season and the longest in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals won 17 straight from Sept. 11 to Sept. 28, 2021. This time, Spencer Steer’s sacrifice bunt in the 10th advanced designated runner TJ Friedl to third. After intentional walks to Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson loaded the bases, Hays laced a single to down the third-base line for his second career walk-off hit.

Caleb Williams looks sharp in Ben Johnson’s offense as Bears rout Bills 38-0 in preseason

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams took advantage of his first preseason playing time. He connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 36-yard touchdown on the opening drive as the Chicago Bears cruised to 38-0 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. After sitting out a 24-24 tie with Miami last week, Williams came out firing against Buffalo in his first chance to operate coach Ben Johnson’s offense during a game. The first pick in the 2024 draft led a 92-yard TD drive to start the game. Williams hit on six of his first seven throws, then left after the second possession. He finished 6 of 10 for 102 yards.

Scottie Scheffler rallies from 4 shots down and wins BMW Championship for 5th victory of the year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s latest victory came with flair. He rallied from a four-shot deficit in the BMW Championship against Robert MacIntyre. Clinging to a one-shot lead, Scheffler chipped in from 82 feet on the 17th hole for a birdie that all but sealed his fifth victory of the year. Scheffler shot 67 at Caves Valley. He turned a four-shot deficit into a two-shot victory. And he’s the first player since Tiger Woods to win five-plus times on the PGA Tour in consecutive years. Harry Hall was the only player to move into the top 30 to reach the Tour Championship.

Marlins’ Dane Myers gets heckled by fan at Fenway Park. He hits tying homer and fan ejected

BOSTON (AP) — Marlins right fielder Dane Myers felt like a fan at Fenway Park was heckling him beyond what was appropriate. The verbal abuse before he hit a tying homer in the ninth inning to help Miami rally past the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Myers said the heckling began in the eighth when the Red Sox led 3-2 and continued in the ninth, after he homered and rookie Jakob Marsee followed with a two-run shot to put the Marlins on top. Myers said he yelled back at the fan in the ninth before security workers intervened and removed the heckler.

Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee makes catch off glove, thigh and calf before pinning baseball between knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee may have made the catch of the year. Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz drove a pitch to deep right-center and Lee made a play that created a buzz Sunday on social media as San Francisco beat the Rays 7-1. Lee ran to his left and while sliding on his left leg, the baseball bounced out of his glove. The ball traveled to his his left thigh and rolled down to his left calf before it popped up and he pinned it between his knees and snagged the ball with is glove.

Eagles get receiver John Metchie III from Texans for tight end Harrison Bryant, AP source says

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver John Metchie from the Houston Texans for veteran tight end Harrison Bryant, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. Metchie had 24 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown last season. A second-round pick in 2022, Metchie missed his rookie season while being treated for leukemia. Bryant had nine catches for 86 yards last season in Las Vegas. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland. He averaged 22 receptions and 198 yards receiving per season with the Browns.

Rahm wins LIV Golf season points title, then falls in playoff to Munoz in Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jon Rahm successfully defended his LIV Golf season points title Sunday without winning an event all year, closing with an 11-under 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz on the first extra hole in the Indianapolis event. Munoz won two days after becoming the first player to shoot 59 with a double bogey. The Colombian player birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 65 to match Rahm at 22 under at The Club at Chatham Hills. Rahm also lost on the first extra hole last week outside Chicago, Munoz beat the Spanish star won with a birdie on the par-4 18th in the playoff. Rahm took the season points title from Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season.

Austin Dillon equals a Dale Earnhardt feat with his convincing NASCAR win at Richmond

In his playoff-clinching victory at Richmond Raceway, Austin Dillon shared some NASCAR history on the venerable short track with the most famous driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet. Dale Earnhardt, the late seven-time champion who amassed 76 Cup Series victories in a Hall of Fame career, was the last Richard Childress Racing driver to win consecutive Cup races at the 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia. The comparisons to Earnhardt and charges of nepotism have dogged Dillon since the grandson of team owner Richard Childress was tabbed 11 years ago to drive the car number synonymous with a NASCAR icon.

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm’s 4-time WNBA champion, has statue unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE (AP) — Longtime Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, who already had her jersey retired and a street in Seattle named after her, had a statue erected in her honor outside Climage Pledge Arena on Sunday morning. Bird, 44, is the Storm’s career scoring leader and the WNBA’s all-time assists leader with 3,234 assists across a career that spans three decades. The 13-time All-Star also won four WNBA championships in Seattle. She joins former Supersonics player and coach Lenny Wilkens as the only people to have a statue unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena.