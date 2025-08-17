Do not feel free to roach about the cabin

While not quite snakes on a plane, you probably don’t want to see insects while in the air, either.

That’s a situation passengers experienced on a flight from San Francisco to Mumbai when, as People reports, cockroaches were spotted roaming about the cabin.

The airline, Air India, tells People, “Two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board.”

Air India adds that the passengers were reseated, and the plane went through a deep clean during a scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, India.

“Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations,” the statement continues. “Air India will be undertaking a comprehensive investigation to determine the source and the cause of this incident and implement measures to prevent recurrence. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

Sounds like Samuel L. Jackson‘s services were not required.