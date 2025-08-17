You can’t drive nearly four-times 55

Germany’s famed Autobahn highway system mostly doesn’t have a speed limit, but that didn’t stop one enterprising driver from getting a ticket.

The Associated Press reports that said driver was dinged for driving too fast on one of the Autobahn’s speed-regulated sections. They were cited for zooming at 199 miles per hour, which is way more than the posted limit of 74.5 mph.

The penalty included a $1,000 fine, plus a three-month driving suspension.

You can still drive 55 on the Autobahn, but maybe not nearly four-times that.