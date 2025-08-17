Brat summer gives way to organ donor summer

Would you give up an organ to be able to see Charli XCX live? If not, would you be willing to give up an organ when you’re no longer in need of it at some indeterminate time in the future?

The Way Out West festival in Sweden is offering the chance to do just that with its Kidney Pass, a free ticket given to a registered organ donor.

“This year, tickets to Way Out West sold out earlier than ever,” reads a post on the festival’s website. “With no tickets left, the FOMO kicks in hard. People start saying they’d give up just about anything to get one. One phrase you often hear when tickets are gone? ‘I’d give a kidney for a ticket.'”

“So now, you have a chance to get a 3-day pass just by signing up to the Donation Registry, which means you’re positive to the idea of your organs being used for donation in the event of your death,” the post continues. “And by joining it, you’re not just saying you’d give a kidney for a ticket, you’re showing you truly support organ donation – by being willing to donate your organs after your death.”

Those to wish to enter for a Kidney Pass must be at least 18 years old and have a Swedish social security number. Kidney Passes are limited, and not everyone who registers will receive a ticket.

Way Out West 2025 takes place Aug. 7-9. Along with Charli, the lineup includes Chappell Roan, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age and Fontaines D.C.﻿, if any of those get you in the organ-donating mood.