The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant Discharge Exceeds E. coli 8/08 update

8/08 update

The discharge to the Columbia River from the City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant has returned to compliance with permit limits for E. coli as of August 8, 2025 at 10:05 p.m. The average of five samples taken throughout the day on August 7, 2025 at the City discharge point to the river were within limits. The delay in reading out the test results is due to the 24hour incubation time that the test requires.

Recent Columbia River samples show that E. coli levels at the sample locations were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation.

The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate demobilization. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.

8/07 update

Operations at the City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant are improving but are not yet back in compliance after a recent plant upset that resulted in discharge to the Columbia River of

treated wastewater exceeding the plant’s limit for E. coli. Wastewater treatment staff are working hard to restore the biological balance so that the plant can quickly return to normal operations.

On Wednesday August 6, 2025 samples were taken at pre-arranged locations in the Columbia River to determine the effect of the discharge on water quality in the river. Tests on five samples taken between River Mile 186.5 and 189.5 show that E. coli levels at the sample locations were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation.

As a precaution, signs will remain in place at locations of public river access until the discharge from the wastewater treatment plant returns to compliance. Signs are posted on the Oregon

shore of the Columbia River, from The Dalles Riverfront Park to West Mayer Park boat launch. The signs say: “Warning – Contaminated Water – No water contact” and give phone numbers to call for information.

For information about Washington shore public river access, contact Klickitat County Health Department at (509) 493-1558.

The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate response. Questions can be directed to the Public

Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.

8/05 update

Operations at the City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant are improving but are not yet back in compliance after a recent plant upset that resulted in discharge to the Columbia River of treated wastewater exceeding the plant’s limit for E. coli. Wastewater treatment staff are working hard to restore the biological balance so that the plant can quickly return to normal operations.

On Sunday August 3, 2025 samples were taken at pre-arranged locations in the Columbia River to determine the effect of the discharge on water quality in the river. Tests on five samples taken between River Mile 180.0 and 189.5 show that E. coli levels at the sample locations were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation.

As a precaution, signs will remain in place at locations of public river access until the discharge from the wastewater treatment plant returns to compliance. Signs are posted on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, from The Dalles Riverfront Park to West Mayer Park boat launch. The signs say: “Warning – Contaminated Water – No water contact” and give phone numbers to call for information.

For information about Washington shore public river access, contact Klickitat County Health Department at (509) 493-1558.

The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate response. Questions can be directed to the Public Information Officer Amie Ell, [email protected].

8/03 update

The City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant has discharged effluent that exceeds the plant’s limit for E. coli due to incomplete disinfection. Sample test results read on the morning of August 1, 2025 indicated an E. coli exceedance. Several resamples in the following 24 hour period confirmed that the disinfection is still incomplete. The cause of the exceedance is still under investigation and rigorous water quality monitoring is ongoing.

The ultraviolet disinfection process has been ramped up to maximum capacity in an attempt to bring E. coli counts back within permitted limits. Wastewater treatment staff is working hard to restore the biological balance so that the plant can quickly return to normal operations.

Staff has increased frequency of sampling until E. coli counts are back within permit limits. Samples will also be taken at pre-arranged locations in the river to provide data on the effect of the discharge on water quality in the river.

Signs have been placed at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, from The Dalles Riverfront Park to West Mayer Park boat launch. The signs say: “Warning – Contaminated Water – No water contact” and give phone numbers to call for information.

For information about Washington shore public river access, contact Klickitat County Emergency Management at (509) 773-4545.

The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate response. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.

