Steele Road Fire in Wasco County 8/07 7:35 pm update

8/07 7:35 pm update

Steele Road Wildfire is in Mop-up status. Level 3 Evacuation has been downgraded to Level 1 and Level 2 Evacuations have been lifted.

Please see https://perimetermap.com/ for new updated evacuation map.

Hwy 197 has now been re-opened.

8/07 5:10 pm update

Wildfire

Level 3 evacuation

Level 3 Go

Level 3 Go from West side Steels rd to Hwy 197 to Five Mile Rd

Level 2 Get Set

From Old Dufur Hwy 197 Intersection to due East to Eightmile Rd to Emerson Loop Rd to Eightmile/Hwy 197 Intersections

Level 2 Get Set

From South of File Mile Rd to Hwy 197/ Five Mile Rd intersection due south to the intersection of Eightmile Rd and Hwy 197 to Japanese Hollow

See perimeter map for details

Hwy 97 from mileposts 3 to 8 is closed to traffic.