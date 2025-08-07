Steele Road Fire in Wasco County 8/07 7:35 pm update

8/07 7:35 pm update
Steele Road Wildfire is in Mop-up status. Level 3 Evacuation has been downgraded to Level 1 and Level 2 Evacuations have been lifted.
Please see https://perimetermap.com/ for new updated evacuation map.
Hwy 197 has now been re-opened.
8/07 5:10 pm update
Wildfire
Level 3 Go
Level 3 Go from West side Steels rd to Hwy 197 to Five Mile Rd
Level 2 Get Set
From Old Dufur Hwy 197 Intersection to due East to Eightmile Rd to Emerson Loop Rd to Eightmile/Hwy 197 Intersections
Level 2 Get Set
From South of File Mile Rd to Hwy 197/ Five Mile Rd intersection due south to the intersection of Eightmile Rd and Hwy 197 to Japanese Hollow
See perimeter map for details
Hwy 97 from mileposts 3 to 8 is closed to traffic.