Merkley Statement on Senate Advancing Russia Sanctions Proposal

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley issued the following statement after the Senate voted to advance bipartisan legislation to crack down on Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine:

“Putin is an authoritarian who violates the foundational principle of the international order: respect for sovereign borders. Russia’s advance has largely stalled, while Ukraine has regained more ground than it has lost this year. As Ukrainians bravely defend their homeland, now is the time to drop the hammer and cut off Russia’s ability to fund its brutal invasion.

“It’s time to restore full sanctions and squeeze the Kremlin’s war machine while Russia is struggling to replenish its ranks to sustain its invasion. By advancing this legislation, the Senate is declaring that it is essential to cut off Russia’s oil revenues that fuel Putin’s war. In just three months, Putin has pocketed more than $9 billion thanks to the Trump Administration’s sanctions waivers. This bill would put an end to that giveaway.

“Aggressive economic sanctions against Russia are in the best interest of the American people and are vital to helping Ukraine defend its democracy. For all these reasons, Congress must debate this legislation and stand with Ukraine during its hour of need.”

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