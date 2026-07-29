Portland Woman Pleads Guilty to Assaulting a Federal Officer

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon, woman pleaded guilty on July 23, 2026, for assaulting a federal officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Oriana Korol, 39, pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging assault of a federal officer.

According to court documents, on October 12, 2025, federal officers were clearing the driveway of an ICE facility in South Portland to allow employees to exit. While law enforcement was arresting another person a short distance away from the property, Korol interfered with the arrest of that person and, after being moved away from the arrest, kicked a federal officer.

Korol faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. She will be sentenced on August 24, 2026, before a U.S. magistrate court judge.

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon made the announcement.

The Federal Protective Service is investigating the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting the case.

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