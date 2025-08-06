8/05 Sports Brief

Son Heung-min signs with MLS’ Los Angeles FC after a decade at Tottenham

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Son Heung-min agreed to a contract with Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, finalizing his move to Major League Soccer after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur. The 33-year-old South Korean superstar will join LAFC as a designated player after the club paid a reported fee of more than $20 million, which could end up being the most ever for an MLS transfer. Son formally announced his decision to leave Tottenham last week. The Spurs captain was a beloved fixture at the North London club, scoring 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances while rising to global prominence with his combination of speed, playmaking skill and finishing acumen.

Aaron Judge returns to the lineup at DH as the Yankees wait for clarity on his throwing arm

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge is back in the lineup as the designated hitter for the New York Yankees following a 10-day stint on the injured list with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow. There’s still no clarity on when the All-Star slugger will return to the outfield. Judge went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge is supposed to start a throwing program Wednesday. Boone all but ruled out Judge returning to the outfield as early as the next couple of days.

Sex toy thrown near Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham during game in Los Angeles

A sex toy landed near Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham after it was thrown from the stands in Los Angeles while the Fever played the Sparks on Tuesday night. The incident in Los Angeles occurred with 2:05 left in the second quarter with the object landing in the lane near Cunningham, who had been vocal on social media about fans throwing the toys on the court. Kelsey Plum kicked it into the stands. According to social media posts, green toys were also thrown in Phoenix and New York, but didn’t reach the court. The one at Barclays Center landed near a child.

NFL and ESPN reach nonbinding agreement for sale of NFL Network and other media assets

The NFL has entered into a nonbinding agreement to sell NFL Network and other media assets to ESPN. The league will receive a 10% equity stake in ESPN in return. The deal still requires a final agreement, the approval of NFL owners and regulatory clearance. ESPN plans to include NFL Network in its upcoming direct-to-consumer service. The NFL will continue to own and produce the RedZone channel but will allow ESPN to distribute it. NFL Fantasy Football will merge with ESPN Fantasy Football. Viewers are unlikely to see changes until next year.

NFL suspends Vikings’ Jordan Addison for 3 games over DUI case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for three games by the NFL. The suspension is due to a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy related to a drunken driving case from last year. Addison avoided a trial by pleading no contest to a lesser charge last month. He was arrested in July 2024 when found asleep in his vehicle. The suspension will affect games against Chicago, Atlanta and Cincinnati. Addison, the 23rd pick of the 2023 draft, has been a key player alongside Justin Jefferson. The Vikings will rely on other receivers during his absence.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not spoken with Micah Parsons following public trade request

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has not spoken to Micah Parsons since the star defensive end publicly requested a trade on Friday. Jones spoke to reporters Tuesday following a joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, his second such media session in four days after Parsons took to social media amid a breakdown in negotiating a contract extension. Jones again said that the Cowboys organization has not has direct contact with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, before reiterating that he does not consider the holdup in talks unusual. Parsons has not responded publicly to Jones’ remarks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes history, crushes 103.9 mph pitch from Mason Miller for a 2-run homer

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller was bringing the heat. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned the favor. Gurriel crushed a 103.9 mph fastball from Miller into the left-field seats for a two-run homer in the eighth inning, tying the game at 5-all. It was the hardest hit pitch for a homer since MLB started pitch tracking in 2008. It was part of a two-homer night for Gurriel. The veteran also hit a two-run shot in the first inning.

NFL bans smelling salts, saying product can mask concussion symptoms

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The NFL is banning the use of smelling salts during games, citing safety concerns and the potential to mask concussion symptoms. The league sent a memo to teams on Tuesday explaining the decision. The memo references a 2024 FDA warning about the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of ammonia inhalants. The NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended the ban. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle mentioned the ban during an interview, expressing hope for a compromise. However, the memo clearly prohibits any club personnel from providing or supplying these products.

Trump creates task force to prepare for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday established a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles that he said would ensure the event is “safe, seamless and historically successful.” This will be the first Olympics hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Trump signed an executive order at the White House establishing the task force and said “The L.A. Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America.”