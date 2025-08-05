Can the rise of the ‘recession Aperol spritz’ predict the economy?

We can’t predict what’s going to happen with the economy, but the latest drink trend sees people enjoying alcohol more financially responsibly.

Business Insider reports on the rise of the Spaghett, which the publication refers to as the “recession Aperol spritz.” The beverage is made by pouring half a shot of Aperol into a bottle of beer, usually Miller High Life.

Citing numbers from the point-of-sale system Square, Business Insider says that Spaghett orders have increased by 65% in the first half of 2025 when compared to 2024, and 1,000% since 2022.

As it’s cheaper than a standard Aperol spritz, Business Insider theorizes that the rise of the Spaghett indicates people’s concerns about the economy.

“When people are nervous about the economy, they start to look for ways to get more bang for their buck,” the article reads. “They buy alcohol in smaller bottles, or they try to find options that still do the trick, inebriation-wise, without breaking the bank.”

If we are headed for a recession, people might start drinking more, regardless of what it costs.