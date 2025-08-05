Woman makes bra-zen attempt at smuggling turtles through the airport

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, would like to remind travelers to “stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security.”

Back in March, the TSA busted a man attempting to smuggle a turtle through Newark Airport by hiding it in his pants. Now, TSA reports that a woman flying out of Miami tried to hide two turtles in a different article of clothing.

According to a Facebook post by TSA, the woman “recently attempted to take a pair of turtles through our checkpoint, and the turtles were stuffed inside… yes, you guessed it… her brassiere.”

“We want you to be able to travel with your pets, and you turtle-ly can, but please travel with them safely,” the post continues. “You can start by reaching out to your airline for their rules concerning pets on board flights.”

TSA adds that “small pets are allowed through our checkpoint but must be removed from any carriers and carried through the checkpoint (notice we said ‘carried’ and not ‘hidden underneath your clothing’).”