Brewers use best 60-game stretch in team history to state case as best team in the major leagues

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are making it more difficult to be overlooked on the national stage. They continue to expand their lead in the NL Central and also boast the best record in the majors following the best 60-game stretch in team history. Even so, manager Pat Murphy says “most people couldn’t tell you five players on our team.” The Brewers’ 7-2 win over Atlanta on Tuesday night, combined with the Chicago Cubs’ 5-1 loss to Cincinnati, left Milwaukee with a four-game lead in the NL Central division. Murphy said it will be important for players to keep their focus.