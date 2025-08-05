Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, known as “Big Dumper,” has been a powerhouse this season, hitting 42 homers. Manager Dan Wilson praises his defensive skills as a catcher, highlighting his ability to lead the pitching staff. Raleigh’s dual role as a slugger and catcher is impressive, especially as Seattle fights for a playoff spot. Despite the physical demands, Raleigh’s focus and consistency have been key to his success. His achievements are part of a broader trend of increased offensive production from MLB catchers. Raleigh’s performance stands out, earning admiration from fans and peers alike.