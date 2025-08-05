8/04 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Short, sweet, and under 15 minutes.That was the way it went for the Goldendale City Council meeting last night. City Administrator Sandy Wells reported the city had received the final reimbursement for the airport field project, and noted that public works will start crosswalk painting, followed by curb painting and striping will start August 12th.

Chief Mike Smith reported 389 calls for service in July, 100 more than in June. He also praised the Back to School Bash event on Saturday, citing an impressive turnout.

He was joined by mayor Dave Jones:

“What a great event they put on for the kids. They had just tons of fun activities. I was told they gave out about 350 backpacks that were all donated, filled with school supplies for the kids. The organizers and volunteers at that event just did a fantastic job.”

Councilor Andy Halm had a show and tell moment, reporting on Pride Day.

“This is a map of Washington, and all the pins in the state are from where everyone was from. One of our vendors actually came from Everett, which was pretty cool. We can confirm eight hotel rooms were rented out. A total of 249 people. but that did not include vendors, did not include people that came after nine o’clock after the welcome table was closed. Yeah, just to give you guys an update on the tourism dollars that was spent.”

And Ellie Casey reminded people that today is the deadline to turn in ballots for the Washington State primary election.

“If you haven’t turned in your ballot, we’ll be open until 8 o’clock so you can turn them in.”

The Klickitat County ballot only contains two item. An extension of the current tax levy for the Fort Vancouver Regional Library, which serves Klickitat County, and a proposition for the city of Bingen to increase sales tax by one tenth of one percent to help fund police and fire service.