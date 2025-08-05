Aaron Judge will rejoin the struggling Yankees on Tuesday after IL stint

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge will be activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday, when he is eligible to come off 10-day injured list. He hasn’t played since July 25 because of a flexor strain in his right elbow. Judge hit off Yankees minor league pitchers at the team’s complex in Tampa for the second day in a row Monday, then was in Texas for the series opener. Manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees lost 8-5 in 10 innings that the two-time AL MVP would be available Tuesday. If he plays in Texas, Boone says Judge will be the designated hitter.