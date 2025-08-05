8/04 Sports Brief

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley declines invitation to join Trump’s sports council

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley has declined an invitation to join President Donald Trump’s council on sports, fitness, and nutrition. The council is being revitalized under an executive order that also reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test for American children. Barkley, a standout player for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was on a list with other sports personalities. Barkley explained Monday that he declined due to a busy schedule. Trump reestablished the fitness test last week, a program that began in 1966 but was phased out during the Obama administration. Barkley recently won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

Dodgers activate Max Muncy from injured list, but also put Tommy Edman on the shelf

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Max Muncy from the injured list and put fellow infielder Tommy Edman on the list Monday. Muncy has been out since July 2, missing nearly five weeks with a bone bruise in his knee after a collision on a tag play during a game against the Chicago White Sox. The veteran slugger had been on a monthlong roll at the time of his injury, boosting his OPS to .832 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs. But just when Muncy is healthy enough to return, the NL West-leading Dodgers are losing Edman after he aggravated his injured right ankle.

NCAA: No expansion of basketball tournaments beyond 68 teams this season, talks ongoing about 2027

The NCAA has decided not to expand the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments beyond 68 teams in 2026. Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, announced the decision. Discussions about possibly expanding to 72 or 76 teams for the 2027 tournaments remain ongoing. NCAA President Charlie Baker believes adding teams could enhance the tournament’s value. He mentioned having productive talks with TV partners CBS and Warner Bros. Their current deal, valued at about $1.1 billion annually, runs through 2032.

San Antonio Spurs, De’Aaron Fox agree to four-year, $228M extension, AP source says

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $228 million contract extension, an AP source has confirmed. Fox has career averages of 21.5 points and 6.1 assists over eight NBA seasons. He is currently under contract for the final year of his five-year, $163 million deal. The extension starts in the 2026-27 season.

49ers’ Robert Saleh leads list of new coordinators for NFL contenders

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have brought back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator to revive their struggling defense. The team hopes he can recreate the success of 2019 when the defense helped them reach the Super Bowl. Saleh returns after being fired as head coach of the New York Jets. The 49ers aren’t alone in making coaching changes. Detroit, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay have also replaced coordinators because of promotions or departures. Other teams such as Houston, Cincinnati, and Seattle have made changes to spark improvement. These moves could significantly impact which teams succeed in the upcoming season.

College tennis facing threats of cuts at same time many of its alums are starring in pro ranks

This should be an exhilarating moment for college tennis. Wimbledon featured a record 26 current or former college players in men’s singles and nine more in the women’s draw. Yet this breakthrough is occurring as the threat of elimination faces numerous tennis programs. Division I schools dropping tennis programs since 2023 include Central Arkansas, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Louisiana-Monroe, Radford, St. Francis College, San Francisco, Seattle and UTEP. Nearly two dozen men’s or women’s tennis programs were eliminated during the pandemic.

Bills GM Beane has no timeline on contract standoff with Cook after RB skips 2nd day of practice

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told The Associated Press that he isn’t sure how long the contract standoff with James Cook will last after the running back declined to participate in practice for a second straight day. Cook wore a white hat, red Bills pullover and blue shorts upon briefly entering the practice field, before ducking into a portable bathroom. He then left the field, exiting through the trainer’s tent and did not re-appear during the two-hour session. This marks the second day Cook has not participated in practice in the fourth-year player’s next step in escalating his bid to extend the final year of his contract.

Former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley announces 2026 Senate bid in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley has announced his 2026 Republican bid for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. He is running against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. Dooley is backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and on Monday joined a GOP field that includes U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins. Kemp turned to Dooley after deciding not to run himself. Dooley has never held elective office and plans to run as a political outsider. He aims to bring “Georgia common sense” and work with President Donald Trump. Dooley’s candidacy has already faced criticism for his lack of conservative credentials.