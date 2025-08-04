Freeze, Cheese! Costumed Chuck E. arrested for fraud

Did you know the “E” in Chuck E. Cheese stands for entertainment? Well, it certainly doesn’t stand for “engaging in criminal activity.”

Nevertheless, that’s what a Florida man who worked at a Tallahassee Chuck E. Cheese as a costumed mascot is accused of.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Jermell Jones was arrested at his place of employment on suspicion of credit card fraud. The arrest occurred while Jones was wearing his costume, leading to the surreal sight of police leading Chuck E. Cheese outside in handcuffs.

Jones allegedly stole and used the credit card belonging to a previous patron of the Chuck E. Cheese location. Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Alicia Hill tells the Tallahassee Democrat that police went into the restaurant/arcade and approached the suspect “with the intention of just walking outside to put handcuffs on him outside of public view.”

“But when they approached him, he immediately tenses up and resists,” Hill says. “So at this point they make the decision to put him in handcuffs, keeping in mind the safety of not only the customers, but the suspect, as well as the officers themselves.”

Jones has been charged with three felonies, not including sullying the good name of one Charles Entertainment Cheese.