Cone or shell? Missing tortoise found at local ice cream parlor

Tortoises may not have teeth, but this one may have a sweet tooth.

The BBC reports that a tortoise that was missing from an English village was found 16 days after it escaped its pen. The reptile was found about 2.8 miles away in a field near the Orange Elephant, which is an ice cream parlor.

“She was spotted by the farmer who thought she was a big rock,” owner Nick Phillips says of the tortoise, who’s named Shelley. “Luckily, he realized rocks don’t usually move and gave us a call.”

It seems that Shelley may have developed a taste for ice cream during her escape and doesn’t seem thrilled about her usual diet.

“We tried runner beans, cabbage, cucumber, the full Monty,” Phillips says. “She wasn’t interested. I’ve no idea what she’s been eating, but clearly it wasn’t salad.”