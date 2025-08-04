Here comes the bride, er, bird

A Scottish man won’t be dancing at his daughter’s wedding as planned after being injured in a bird encounter.

Plumber Nigel Anderson tells Scotland’s The Press and Journal that he was attacked by gulls while leaving a job, resulting in a torn Achilles tendon.

“I jumped up and waved my arms around and landed on my heel,” Anderson says of the incident.

In addition to being out of work for eight weeks, Anderson is unable to travel to his daughter’s wedding in London.

“They eloped in Scotland and are having a party in London,” Anderson says. “I was supposed to go down with my friends, my mum and my partner. We’ve had to cancel it. I can’t hobble along in London.”

Maybe the gulls had a reason why these two should not be wed.