The hero we deserve: Man steals phone from loud theater talker

While superheroes continue to light up the big screen, a different kind of hero was in the audience.

According to Long Island’s East Hampton Star, a man described as having “white hair and a blue jacket” took away a fellow theatergoer’s phone and refused to give it back.

The alleged phone thief told police he stole it because the other person was using it to talk loudly during the movie.

He added that he felt he needed to “make a stand” against the loud talker.

He’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.