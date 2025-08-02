Meep meep! Coyote rescued from car bumper

In what sounds like the fate of Wile E. Coyote after once again being outsmarted by the Roadrunner, a real-life coyote was found stuck in a car bumper.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports that they responded to the “looney” situation, and even named the coyote Wile E.

“Wile E. needed medical attention (apparently anvils don’t hurt, but vehicles do), so Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida Rescue and Transport was contacted, who came to get him,” the office says in a Facebook post. “After evaluation, Wile E. suffered from two broken legs on his left side but is expected to fully recover.”

The post adds, “No roadrunners were located in the area.”