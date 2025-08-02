Literal cat burglar can’t stop stealing laundry

A feline in New Zealand is taking the term “cat burglar” literally.

Leo, who belongs to a family in the costal town of Mairangi Bay, has developed a reputation for thievery in the neighborhood. But Leo isn’t interested in jewels or money — this cat’s favorite thing to steal is laundry.

The Associated Press reports that the 15-month-old Leo will often make off with clothes hanging outside in neighbors’ yards, or even from their bedrooms. So much so that Leo has earned the nickname Leonardo da Pinchy.

In one particular case, Leo nabbed a cashmere sweater worth about $180.

In an attempt to return the clothing to its rightful owner, Leo’s cat mom, Helen North, often finds herself posting photos of her pet’s haul to a neighborhood group chat asking, “Are these your undies?”

Despite his nonstop stealing and his family’s embarrassment, Leo has many fans.

“All of our neighbors think he’s amazing,” North says. “Some of them are quite put out that he hasn’t actually stolen anything of theirs.”

Leo’s family has tried to curb the habit by laying clothes around the house for him to steal, but “he only wants stuff that he shouldn’t have,” North says.

She adds, “I hope he grows out of it because I don’t want to do this for like, 15 years.”