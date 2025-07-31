Coca-Cola with cane sugar is coming to the US

Coca-Cola has confirmed a drink made with cane sugar is coming to the United States.

The beverage giant made the announcement Tuesday in its second quarter results report.

“As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range,” The Coca-Cola Company stated in its report. “This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences.”

The announcement doesn’t specify whether the offering with U.S. cane sugar will be an existing Coca-Cola product or a new one.

It is unclear how long the new recipe has been in research and development. A specific release date has not been set. ABC News has reached out to representatives of Coca-Cola for additional comment.

The company has previously had success with new recipes, particularly in 2005 when Coca-Cola Zero, a zero-calorie cola, made its debut.

The latest new flavor to launch was Coca-Cola Orange Cream, which was released in February.

The announcement from Coca-Cola comes less than one week after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the company had agreed to use cane sugar in its signature drink in the U.S.

The first glass of Coca-Cola was sold May 8, 1886, but the business gradually made headway throughout the early 1900s – surpassing the $1 million mark for the first time in 1911 — to become the large-scale global beverage manufacturer it is today.