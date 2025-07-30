7/29 Sports Brief

Officials work to unravel how and why gunman carried out deadly attack on NYC office building

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are piecing together more details about how a former high school football player who blamed the game for his mental health problems carried out a deadly attack on an office building that is home to the NFL. Authorities say Shane Tamura killed four people on Monday before killing himself. Officials say he had a handwritten note claiming he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known at CTE, and accused the league of hiding the dangers of brain injuries linked to contact sports. Investigators plan to question a man who supplied gun parts for the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack, including the weapon’s lower receiver.

Here’s what to know about CTE, the brain disease the NYC shooter blamed for his mental health issues

BOSTON (AP) — The man who killed four people in the New York City skyscraper that is home to NFL headquarters carried a note blaming the league for his mental health problems. Shane Tamura played football in high school. He said in the three-page note found in his wallet that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can’t be diagnosed until death, and implored those who found him to study his brain. CTE has been linked to concussions in contact sports. The disease has been diagnosed in more than 100 former NFL players and arisen as an existential threat to the United States’ most powerful pro sports league.

NFL reacts to the shooting at the league office building that killed 4 people

NEW YORK (AP) — Players and coaches around the NFL reacted with shock and sadness Tuesday after a gunman killed four people at the New York office building housing the league’s headquarters. Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Aaron Glenn of the Jets, Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears and Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims of Monday’s shooting. Mayor Eric Adams said the gunman was trying to target NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator. Tennessee Titans NFLPA representative Jeffery Simmons cited the importance of mental health in conversations with fellow players.

Questions emerge about NYC gunman’s mental health and his security-sensitive job in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The gunman in the deadly shooting at a New York City office tower had a background in casino surveillance and once held a private security guard license. Authorities say 27-year-old Shane Tamura drove from Las Vegas to New York to carry out the attack on Monday. They say he was targeting the NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator. Tamura killed four people then took his own life. He left a note blaming the NFL for brain injuries linked to contact sports. He claimed to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Police are investigating his mental health history and how he acquired firearms used in the attack.

Trump gave the USOPC cover on its transgender athlete policy change. It could end up in court anyway

The Trump administration has pushed to remove transgender athletes from Olympic sports. They provided a legal brief to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) explaining how this move aligns with the Ted Stevens Act. This guidance led the USOPC to change its policy, requiring national governing bodies to update their participation rules. Olympic legal expert Jill Pilgrim believes the policy could face legal challenges if a transgender athlete is excluded. The USOPC’s new policy replaces one based on data and science. The committee aims for compliance by the end of the year, amid criticism and legal uncertainties.

Braves All-Star OF Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves with Achilles tendon tightness and will go to IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is heading for the 10-day injured list. Acuña was removed from Tuesday night’s loss at Kansas City with tightness in his right Achilles tendon. Acuña experienced the discomfort after chasing down a ball in right field. He’ll be evaluated further on Wednesday. Acuña said he initially felt pain while running the bases on Monday night. The discomfort returned after he ran for a foul ball in the sixth inning Tuesday night. Later in the inning, a ball was hit over his head and he gave chase. He left the game after the sixth.

All-Pro Trey Hendrickson ends holdout and will report to Bengals, AP source says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout and will report to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Hendrickson is an All-Pro defensive end who led the NFL in sacks last season with 17 1/2. He is seeking a long-term extension with guaranteed money that matches what the league’s top pass rushers are earning. Even after he reports to camp, he is unlikely to participate in practice until a deal is in place.

Coco Gauff overcomes 23 double-faults for first win since French Open title

MONTREAL (AP) — Coco Gauff made a winning return to competition, even though some old serving woes came back with her. Gauff had to overcome 23 double-faults to win for the first time since the French Open final, outlasting fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday night. Gauff hadn’t played since losing in the first round at Wimbledon and appeared to have made a change to her serving grip during her time away. She struggled with it during the match, hitting some serves that were well long and others that were soft and easily pounced on by the powerful Collins.

Katie Ledecky remains unbeatable in the 1,500 freestyle taking the title again at the worlds

SINGAPORE (AP) — Katie Ledecky has ceded a tiny bit of ground in other events, but she’s still unbeatable in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She won it again Tuesday in the swimming world championships in Singapore, finishing in 15 minutes, 26.44 seconds. Simona Quadarella of Italy took silver in 15:31.79 – a European record – with bronze for Lani Pallister of Australia in 15:41.18 in a very quick-paced race. Ledecky was ahead of her world-record pace through 1,250 meters, pushed early by Pallister. It was Ledecky’s second medal in these games after taking bronze in the 400 free behind Canadian Summer McIntosh.