A rare first for Ohtani: Dodgers superstar strikes out in his first 4 plate appearances

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had another first in his MLB career. Ohtani struck out in his first four plate appearances Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, the first time he has done that in his eight seasons in the majors. It is the sixth time the Japanese superstar and reigning NL MVP has struck out four times in a game. It is the second time this season, with the other coming against San Diego on June 17. Despite Ohtani’s tough night at the plate, the Dodgers rallied for a 5-4 victory on an RBI double by Will Smith in the ninth inning.