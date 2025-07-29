What you need to know about rebuilding in the Scenic Area after a fire

Oregon Department of Transportation photo

One question facing those who lost homes in the National Scenic Area on both sides of the Columbia is “What hoops do I have to jump through to rebuild?”

Columbia River Gorge Commission Executive Director Krystyna Wolniakowski and Gorge Commission Planner Mackenzie Aamodt visited the Klickitat County Commissioners meeting Tuesday to provide some answers.

“We’ve been thinking about what it is that we can to be as helpful as possible, so that people have a smoother process for rebuilding,” Wolniakowski told the commissioners. “We are going to do everything we can not to have any barriers, and we’re even considering some modifications to our current rules.”

The two provided the council with the following Q and A drafted by the remaining Commission staff following the reduction in funding from Washington State.

Members of the Gorge Commission will be touring the Rowena Fire area Wednesday afternoon. The Commission does not meet in August, but will examine changes in the post-disaster rules in the Management Plan at their September 9 meeting.