Eating contest winner chases rotisserie chicken with pizza

How would you celebrate winning an eating contest? With more food, of course.

The New York Post reports that 35-year-old Robert McGee of Far Rockaway, New York, was crowned the champion of a rotisserie chicken eating contest held in Brooklyn. He finished the bird, which was Costco’s famed $4.99 variety, in six minutes and 44 seconds.

In addition to a $500 prize, McGee won a cheese pizza pie from Roma Rizza, outside of which the contest was hosted.

Despite presumably having a stomach full of chicken, the Post says that McGee “devour[ed] the pizza prize immediately.”

While one might question that decision, McGee is playing it safe with his hard-earned cash.

“I think I’ll put it into my savings,” McGee says.